Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 19,796 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,796 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.07% of Constellation Brands worth $28,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Constellation Brands by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STZ opened at $252.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $238.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.12 and a 1-year high of $261.32.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 22.32% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. Analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -194.54%.

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $145,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,365,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,338,273.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $145,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,365,715 shares in the company, valued at $752,338,273.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STZ. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Roth Capital raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $293.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.67.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

