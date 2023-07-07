BLB&B Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,148,938,000 after purchasing an additional 15,384,593 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $658,390,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,874,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,632,040,000 after buying an additional 4,712,819 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 161.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,503,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $261,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 655.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,325,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $173,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,801 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. TheStreet upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total value of $1,673,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,131,821.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total transaction of $1,673,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,948 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,821.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 80,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total transaction of $7,145,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,750.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 231,031 shares of company stock worth $20,306,102. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $90.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.13 and a fifty-two week high of $107.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.34. The firm has a market cap of $54.84 billion, a PE ratio of 37.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.03.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

