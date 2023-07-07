Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Makes New $249,000 Investment in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 886.7% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Airbnb by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 41.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $53,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 206,151 shares in the company, valued at $21,872,621.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 30,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total value of $3,359,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,363,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,944,239,354.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $53,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 206,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,872,621.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,212,729 shares of company stock valued at $261,519,694 over the last three months. 30.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Airbnb Price Performance

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $128.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.69. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.91 and a 12 month high of $144.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $81.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.21.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABNB. TheStreet lowered Airbnb from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Airbnb from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Airbnb from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.47.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

