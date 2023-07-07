Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Stake Lowered by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 34.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,728 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,448 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Shell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Shell during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 8.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shell Trading Down 2.2 %

Shell stock opened at $58.53 on Friday. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $44.90 and a 1 year high of $62.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.27. The firm has a market cap of $204.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $89.02 billion for the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 11.20%. On average, research analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHEL. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shell currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,525.14.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

