Ashford (NYSE:AINC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Ashford Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AINC opened at $9.81 on Friday. Ashford has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $19.70.

About Ashford

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

