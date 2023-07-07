Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Downgraded to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports.
WFC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.60 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.97.
Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance
Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $42.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $160.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $48.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wells Fargo & Company
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 254,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,510,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 6,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.
Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile
Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
