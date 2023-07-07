Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Downgraded to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

WFC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.60 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.97.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $42.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $160.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $48.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.06 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 254,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,510,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 6,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

