IMC Chicago LLC Invests $2.40 Million in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB)

IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 44,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,397,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned approximately 2.33% of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BIB. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at $829,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at $1,922,000.

Get ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology alerts:

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of BIB stock opened at $50.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.28. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology has a one year low of $44.26 and a one year high of $64.11.

About ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from the inverse of the return of the Dow Jones United States Basic Materials Index (the Index) for that period.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.