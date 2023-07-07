Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Stock Position Reduced by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp cut its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 83.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,089 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Cummins were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Cummins by 4.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 101,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,358,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Cummins by 1.0% in the first quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management bought a new stake in Cummins in the first quarter worth approximately $281,000. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in Cummins by 6.3% in the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its position in Cummins by 9.2% in the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins Stock Down 0.4 %

CMI opened at $242.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.29. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $191.60 and a twelve month high of $261.91. The firm has a market cap of $34.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.05.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.85. Cummins had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.25.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc.

