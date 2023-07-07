Accredited Investors Inc. Buys Shares of 468 HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 468 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,505,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,209 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,023,000 after acquiring an additional 13,609 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 8,216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot Stock Up 0.1 %

HubSpot stock opened at $521.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of -177.99 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $493.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $410.14. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $245.03 and a twelve month high of $535.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $501.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.55 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. On average, research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on HUBS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $447.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.62, for a total value of $406,342.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,913,916.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.62, for a total transaction of $406,342.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,913,916.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.65, for a total transaction of $3,592,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 613,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,232,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,554 shares of company stock valued at $16,978,923 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Stories

