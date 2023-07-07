Toth Financial Advisory Corp Sells 948 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp reduced its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 23.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 948 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Herold Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,015,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 35,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of CAT opened at $240.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $225.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.29. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $266.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on CAT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, 92 Resources reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.42.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Stories

