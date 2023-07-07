3,353 Shares in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Bought by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 8.1% during the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. StrongBox Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at $1,027,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Blackstone by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 111,981 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Blackstone by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 297,518 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,523 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Blackstone from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Blackstone from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.70.

Insider Activity

Blackstone Trading Down 0.9 %

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $1,223,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,740,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,856,172.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso acquired 45,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.47 per share, for a total transaction of $246,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 21,116,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,505,203.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $1,223,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,740,228 shares in the company, valued at $297,856,172.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 117,282 shares of company stock valued at $646,274 and sold 3,345,100 shares valued at $36,042,983. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $92.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.53. The company has a market capitalization of $65.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.72 and a 1 year high of $110.89.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.00%.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

