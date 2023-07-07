PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC reduced its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 110,462.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,431,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120,572 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,022,333,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in PayPal by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,133,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,794,620 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $319,712,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $720,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424,122 shares during the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on PayPal from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.35.

PayPal Trading Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $66.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.65 and its 200-day moving average is $72.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.95 and a 12 month high of $103.03. The firm has a market cap of $73.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.