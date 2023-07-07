The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Acquired by D Orazio & Associates Inc.

D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 789 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 469.2% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 74 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 82 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total transaction of $191,740.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,473,585.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The Cigna Group Stock Down 0.6 %

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CI shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on The Cigna Group from $355.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James reduced their price target on The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.86.

NYSE:CI opened at $279.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.65. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $240.50 and a 1-year high of $340.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $262.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.41.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $46.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 3.69%. The Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.42%.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

