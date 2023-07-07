Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Sells 98 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC decreased its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in MercadoLibre by 20.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in MercadoLibre by 1.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth $891,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in MercadoLibre by 19.4% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,153.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,244.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,171.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $615.54 and a 12-month high of $1,365.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.93. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 16.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MELI. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,460.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,525.00 to $1,575.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,620.00 to $1,770.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,750.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, New Street Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,350.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,484.50.

MercadoLibre Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.