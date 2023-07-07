D Orazio & Associates Inc. Takes Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,646 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $144,215,000 after purchasing an additional 138,875 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 136.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $66.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.65 and a 200 day moving average of $72.16. The company has a market capitalization of $73.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.95 and a 1-year high of $103.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on PayPal from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on PayPal from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.35.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

