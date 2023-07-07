Eagle Strategies LLC Buys 100 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Eagle Strategies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Surevest LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $224.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $219.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.93. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $188.23 and a 12 month high of $237.97. The stock has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

