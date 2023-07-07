Eagle Strategies LLC Buys 38 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 102,891.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,216,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,385,127,000 after buying an additional 10,206,864 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,700,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,226,006,000 after purchasing an additional 510,953 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 586.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 494,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,831,000 after purchasing an additional 422,442 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3,772.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 302,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 295,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,198,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $397,094,000 after purchasing an additional 174,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $339.23 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $286.62 and a one year high of $348.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $336.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $334.49.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

