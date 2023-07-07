Asset Dedication LLC Acquires 94 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,592 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cadence Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in Accenture by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,099 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Accenture by 5.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.82, for a total value of $153,911.92. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,831,009.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.82, for a total transaction of $153,911.92. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,831,009.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,354 shares of company stock worth $4,583,230. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Accenture Trading Down 0.6 %

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 13th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Accenture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $322.00 to $316.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.89.

ACN stock opened at $308.01 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $327.93. The stock has a market cap of $204.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $296.84 and its 200 day moving average is $281.50.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.93%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

