Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Invests $62,000 in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 216 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares in the company, valued at $48,753,965.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.82, for a total value of $153,911.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,739 shares in the company, valued at $11,831,009.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,753,965.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,354 shares of company stock worth $4,583,230 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Accenture Trading Down 0.6 %

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ACN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.89.

Shares of ACN opened at $308.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $327.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $296.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $281.50.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 39.93%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Articles

