Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC trimmed its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 46.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,710 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 26,954 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Mystic Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,570 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,850 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 24,010 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 8,657 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMCSA. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.38.

Comcast Stock Down 0.7 %

CMCSA stock opened at $41.21 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $43.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $171.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.56.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.88%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

