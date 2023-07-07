Asset Dedication LLC Raises Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,034,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,402,000 after acquiring an additional 366,145 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Carrier Global by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,414,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,747 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 83,676.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,410,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,925,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400,264 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,462,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,872,000 after buying an additional 67,877 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,581,000. Institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $6,254,409.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

CARR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Monday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

Shares of CARR opened at $49.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.30. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $33.10 and a 1-year high of $50.17.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

