Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Has $366,000 Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 15.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 95,514.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,023,000 after acquiring an additional 42,831,405 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $2,519,707,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,240,000 after buying an additional 4,629,947 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 16,362.5% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,272,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 99.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,174,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,204 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP opened at $186.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.84. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.98 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.25.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

