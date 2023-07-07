Chiron Capital Management LLC Sells 900 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Chiron Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 70,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,467,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 21,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after buying an additional 6,643 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% during the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 15,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Hi Line Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 98,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,503,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.83.

In other news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $1,865,788.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,372,296.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $16,472,801.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,239,927.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $1,865,788.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at $5,372,296.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 488,258 shares of company stock worth $56,481,018 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $111.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.86. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.52 and a 1-year high of $119.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.03%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

