Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lowered its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 969 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 70,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,467,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 21,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 6,643 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 15,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 98,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,503,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, April 10th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. BTIG Research downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.83.

In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 66,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $7,608,745.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 154,493 shares in the company, valued at $17,766,695. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 66,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $7,608,745.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,766,695. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 75,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.03, for a total value of $8,752,839.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,493 shares in the company, valued at $17,925,822.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 488,258 shares of company stock worth $56,481,018 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $111.76 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.52 and a 1 year high of $119.65. The firm has a market cap of $283.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.03%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

