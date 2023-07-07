Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Wealth Architects LLC

Wealth Architects LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,656 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the quarter. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in Verizon Communications by 1.9% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 39,504 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 26,844 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 9,687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,638 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 24,602 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.9 %

VZ stock opened at $37.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.72 and a fifty-two week high of $51.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The company had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at $311,526.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.44.

About Verizon Communications

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

See Also

