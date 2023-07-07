Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,559 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 61.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,918.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,918.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,526.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $37.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.38 and its 200 day moving average is $38.23. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $33.72 and a one year high of $51.36. The firm has a market cap of $156.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.44.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

