Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Trust Co. of Virginia VA

Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $7,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 66,163 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $7,608,745.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,766,695. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $15,425,708.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 66,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $7,608,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 154,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,766,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 488,258 shares of company stock worth $56,481,018. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $111.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $283.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.36 and a 200-day moving average of $110.86. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $84.52 and a one year high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 22.52%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, April 10th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.83.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Further Reading

