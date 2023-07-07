Mystic Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 1.5% of Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 604.0% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $186.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.84. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.98 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The firm has a market cap of $257.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.28, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The company had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 106.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.25.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

