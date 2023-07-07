AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Position Reduced by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. cut its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $15,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Goepper Burkhardt LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 0.5% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 14,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.40.

AbbVie Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $137.25 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $168.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.30.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 139.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total value of $1,212,363.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,711,801.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

