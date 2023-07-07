StrongBox Wealth LLC Trims Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

StrongBox Wealth LLC lowered its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 56.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,066 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in AbbVie by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after buying an additional 33,661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV opened at $137.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $242.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.31 and a 200-day moving average of $150.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $168.11.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 139.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total transaction of $1,212,363.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,711,801.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total transaction of $1,212,363.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,711,801.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,829,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Barclays raised their price target on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Argus downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.40.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

