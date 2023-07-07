General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,023 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 619 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,952,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,584,662,000 after purchasing an additional 345,740 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 122,242.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $878,644,000 after acquiring an additional 13,427,079 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of General Electric by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,765,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $734,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,856 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $635,274,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,672,850 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $559,118,000 after acquiring an additional 150,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on General Electric from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on General Electric from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on General Electric from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on General Electric from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.69.

General Electric Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:GE opened at $107.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.88 and a 200-day moving average of $92.42. General Electric has a 52 week low of $46.60 and a 52 week high of $110.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.17%.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In other General Electric news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust acquired 35,160 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $995.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,670.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 175,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,361,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other General Electric news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust acquired 35,160 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $995.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,670.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 175,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,361,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total value of $6,102,006.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,383,813.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 239,419 shares of company stock worth $24,144,151. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

