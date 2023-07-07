Jackson Square Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,428 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Visa comprises 2.3% of Jackson Square Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 1.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 214,965 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,466,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Visa by 1.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 450,859 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $101,650,000 after acquiring an additional 8,042 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 55,335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $12,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Visa by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 118,110 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $26,629,000 after purchasing an additional 14,912 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other Visa news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total transaction of $3,125,731.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,250,437.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 116,277 shares of company stock valued at $27,018,374. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE V opened at $238.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $229.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.58. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $240.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $447.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.52.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

