Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by West Michigan Advisors LLC

West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 44.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,643 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 1.3% of West Michigan Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 76.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,788.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at $5,372,296.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,788.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at $5,372,296.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $16,472,801.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,239,927.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 488,258 shares of company stock valued at $56,481,018. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of MRK stock opened at $111.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.52 and a fifty-two week high of $119.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.86. The stock has a market cap of $283.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 57.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MRK shares. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.83.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Stories

