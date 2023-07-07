Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $2.81 Per Share

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Netflix in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 4th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now expects that the Internet television network will earn $2.81 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.84. The consensus estimate for Netflix’s current full-year earnings is $11.27 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.37 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.53 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $12.18 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.23 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.98 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.48 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $390.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Netflix from $405.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Netflix from $380.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. New Street Research boosted their target price on Netflix from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.11.

Netflix Stock Performance

Netflix stock opened at $438.84 on Friday. Netflix has a 1 year low of $169.70 and a 1 year high of $450.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $388.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $195.08 billion, a PE ratio of 47.19, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.53 earnings per share.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $383,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,136 shares of company stock worth $33,380,156 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Netflix

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 156.3% during the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

