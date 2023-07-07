KeyCorp Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) – KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Meta Platforms in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 5th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now forecasts that the social networking company will earn $3.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.92. The consensus estimate for Meta Platforms’ current full-year earnings is $11.94 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Meta Platforms’ Q3 2023 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.39 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.81 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $19.17 EPS.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.48.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of META stock opened at $291.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $748.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $298.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $262.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.05.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%.

Institutional Trading of Meta Platforms

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of META. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.70, for a total value of $206,997.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,756 shares in the company, valued at $9,677,845.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.70, for a total value of $206,997.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,756 shares in the company, valued at $9,677,845.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total transaction of $1,022,939.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 74,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,946,431.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,736 shares of company stock worth $9,488,930. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.