Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,207.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $102.94 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $80.69 and a twelve month high of $119.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.64.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on XOM. UBS Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Scotiabank cut Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.70.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

