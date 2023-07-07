Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,882 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 3.4% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $10,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 11,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 64,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,347,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 83,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $665,326.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,054,075.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $665,326.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,054,075.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $700,848.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,401,207.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,861 shares of company stock valued at $19,858,275. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $143.21 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $147.48. The stock has a market cap of $418.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.54 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on JPM. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.35.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

