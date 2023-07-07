Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Norris Perne & French LLP MI

Norris Perne & French LLP MI trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,604,575,000 after purchasing an additional 123,254,064 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $5,226,390,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,788,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,797 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 272.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,606,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $287,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $209,464,000. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $102.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.26 and a 200 day moving average of $109.64. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $80.69 and a 12 month high of $119.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Scotiabank cut Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

