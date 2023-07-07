Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Stock Rating Lowered by Wolfe Research

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAFree Report) was downgraded by Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price target points to a potential downside of 15.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

PARA opened at $16.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.41. The company has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Paramount Global has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $27.49.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAFree Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.42 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 3.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Shari Redstone acquired 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.06 per share, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 577,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,690,583.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PARA. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Paramount Global by 130.0% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Paramount Global by 404.9% during the fourth quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

