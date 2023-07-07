Whittier Trust Co. Has $41.26 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,298 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 0.8% of Whittier Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $41,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 4,992 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $87,114,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,299,000. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 55.9% during the first quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,604 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UNH stock opened at $469.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $482.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $488.80. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $445.68 and a 1-year high of $558.10. The firm has a market cap of $436.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 34.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total value of $822,566.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,237,390.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $627.00 to $564.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $592.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $592.68.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.