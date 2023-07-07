DeepMarkit (CVE:MKT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.15

DeepMarkit Corp. (CVE:MKT – Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 5160 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

DeepMarkit Stock Down 6.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$637,500.00, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.03.

DeepMarkit Company Profile

(Free Report)

DeepMarkit Corp. engages in the development and operation of digital marketing/promotions platform for retailers and other businesses. The company's DeepMarkit platform offers various promotion products and services that focus on game driven experiences and supporting various promotion models, including sweepstakes, giveaways, and contests.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DeepMarkit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DeepMarkit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.