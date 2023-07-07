Merit Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,796 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 171.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Adobe by 2,525.0% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 105 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total value of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,387,347.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total value of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,387,347.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,245,264.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,272 shares of company stock valued at $21,895,444 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of ADBE opened at $481.29 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $518.74. The stock has a market cap of $219.37 billion, a PE ratio of 45.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $420.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $379.44.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $475.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $462.00 to $544.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $480.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.19.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

