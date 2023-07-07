Merit Financial Group LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $3,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VFH. MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 21.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 38.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 25.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH opened at $80.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.62. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $72.96 and a 1 year high of $90.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

