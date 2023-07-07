Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Shares Down 5.4%

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Free Report) shares traded down 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.08 and last traded at $24.12. 24,023,820 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 75,684,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.49.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.25 and its 200-day moving average is $16.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 4.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 352,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 16,634 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 31.5% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 107,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 25,833 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 21.8% in the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 675,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,989,000 after buying an additional 121,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter worth $126,000.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

