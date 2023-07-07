Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Sets New 1-Year High at $164.92

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $164.92 and last traded at $164.55, with a volume of 171610 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $163.17.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CLH. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Clean Harbors from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Clean Harbors from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial started coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Clean Harbors from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.11.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $149.60 and a 200 day moving average of $137.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 1.39.

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 8.27%. Sell-side analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lauren States sold 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.13, for a total value of $69,426.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,194.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $2,261,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,868,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,503,605.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren States sold 510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.13, for a total value of $69,426.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,820,194.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,401 shares of company stock worth $7,259,041 in the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 440,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter worth about $6,105,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 250,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,656,000 after purchasing an additional 28,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

