Pennpetro Energy (LON:PPP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.90

Pennpetro Energy Plc (LON:PPP – Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.90 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.90 ($0.02), with a volume of 9000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.95 ($0.02).

Pennpetro Energy Trading Down 2.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 699.02. The company has a market cap of £1.75 million, a PE ratio of -185.00 and a beta of -0.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4.26.

Pennpetro Energy Company Profile

Pennpetro Energy Plc engages in onshore oil and gas exploration and production in the United States. Its principal property is the undeveloped central portion of the Gonzales oil field that consists of leasehold petroleum mineral interests with approximately 1,000 leases covering an area of 2,500 acres located in the City of Gonzales, Texas.

