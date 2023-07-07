Fifth Third Bancorp Lowers Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 547,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 57,537 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.06% of Marvell Technology worth $23,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $58.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.75 and a 12-month high of $67.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.21.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -126.32%.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $1,826,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 961,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,513,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $1,826,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 961,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,513,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 148,087 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,305. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

