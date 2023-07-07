Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Stake Lessened by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,636 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 19,912 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.07% of Norfolk Southern worth $34,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 9.2% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth $81,000. United Bank increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.0% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,640 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. 71.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Norfolk Southern

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $419,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,423,545.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NSC has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.48.

NSC opened at $227.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $215.85 and a 200-day moving average of $224.05. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $196.33 and a 52-week high of $264.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $51.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.17. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 41.51%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.