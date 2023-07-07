Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,081,751 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 114,716 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Intel were worth $35,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company's stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.65.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $31.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $40.73. The stock has a market cap of $133.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.01 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.72.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

