Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 40,348 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 272,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 40,348 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.07% of Waste Management worth $44,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caliber Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 26.2% in the first quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 23.7% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 30,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 577.3% in the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 9,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 8,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 222.5% in the 1st quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on WM. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.64.

WM stock opened at $171.36 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.31 and a 52-week high of $175.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.51. The stock has a market cap of $69.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 33.23%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.28%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

